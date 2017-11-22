CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A body found inside a barrel floating in a Southern California marina has been identified as a 28-year-old Chula Vista man who vanished nearly two months ago.
Chula Vista police identified him Wednesday as Omar Medina.
Medina’s decomposed body was found on Oct. 12 inside a 55-gallon drum floating in the Chula Vista harbor. It had been tied down by cinderblocks but apparently broke loose and surfaced.
There’s no word on how Medina died but the investigation continues.
Medina was last heard from on Sept. 30.