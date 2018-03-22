LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Dona Ana County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a man believed to have accidentally jumped from a moving train.

They say it appears the 26-year-old man appears to have died from blunt force trauma to the head, likely from a rock.

Detectives believe he tried to jump from the train and misjudged the landing.

The name of the man hasn’t been released yet and authorities think he’s from central Texas or Louisiana.

A BNSF Railway employee reportedly saw the body and notified authorities.

The body was found last Thursday near the railroad tracks, approximately 12 miles northwest of Interstate 10.