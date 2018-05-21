FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say they’re investigating a homicide case after the body of a man was found west of Forest Lakes.

They say the sheriff’s office received a call Sunday afternoon about a dead person lying along a road about a half-mile (.08 kilometers) south of State Route 260.

Detectives say the man had severe trauma to his body and head, but had no identification.

Investigators and crime scene personnel from the Arizona Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

The victim was transported to Flagstaff where an autopsy will be conducted by the county medical examiner’s office.

Sheriff’s officials say the victim is about 60 to 70 years old.