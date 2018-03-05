RUSHMERE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a body that washed up on the banks of Virginia’s James River has been identified as that of one of two duck hunters who went missing in January.
Lee Walker, a spokesman for Virginia’s Department of Game & Inland Fisheries, said in an email Monday that the remains were identified as those of 20-year-old Brian Austin Savage of Henrico County.
The body was discovered Sunday in Isle of Wight County, and Walker says the cause of death was drowning.
Savage and 29-year-old Kyle Englehart were last seen Jan. 3 leaving the Jamestown Yacht Basin in a 16-foot boat. Their vessel was later found overturned and Englehart remains missing.
Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/