MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a body was found on Mount Hood amid a search for a missing Arizona hiker.

Sgt. Sean Collinson of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a climber happened to spot the body Thursday morning at about 8,300 feet (2.6 kilometers) on the mountain.

Authorities haven’t confirmed whether the body belongs to 30-year-old Phoenix resident David Yaghmourian, who was reported missing on Monday.

Collinson says the person appeared hypothermic and he may have fallen.

Authorities say Yaghmourian was hiking with a friend when they got separated.

They were supposed to reunite at Timberline Lodge but Yaghmourian never arrived.

While earlier reports said Yaghmourian had injured his leg, Collinson says it’s understood now that he was fatigued and had a sore knee.