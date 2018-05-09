Share story

By
The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A body was found on a burning mattress under an Interstate 4 overpass.

An Orlando Fire Department crew found the body early Wednesday near downtown Orlando after finding the mattress on fire.

The Orlando Police Department is investigating.

Authorities say the area is often frequented by homeless people.

No additional details have been released.

