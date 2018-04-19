ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia police are investigating after a body was found near Interstate-75 and Interstate-85 in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police Capt. Andrew Spenser tells WSB-AM that police aren’t sure how the person got in the road. Spenser says the person’s injuries indicate they may have been hit by a car.
Information from: WSB-AM, http://wsbradio.com/
