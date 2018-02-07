BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities have identified the body found along the Mississippi River near a college campus in Louisiana.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports the body is that of 51-year-old Yvette Nettles, of Baton Rouge, who was reported missing Jan. 29.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman, L’Jean McKneely, says Nettles had a history of mental health issues, including bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

Nettles’ body was discovered Tuesday afternoon by Louisiana State University students on an architecture field trip near Southern University. The body was found in a pool of water blocked off from the main river flow between the river bank and a line of rocks.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com