BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A man found in a southeast Iowa cornfield near a burning vehicle has been charged with vehicular homicide for the death of a woman whose body also was found nearby.
Des Moines County court records say 57-year-old Bradley Wischmeier also is charged with operating under the influence. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.
Deputies sent to the scene north of Burlington last week found Wischmeier lying around 20 yards (18 meters) from the blazing vehicle. The records say Wischmeier told deputies that he’d been driving crazily around the field until the vehicle overheated and caught fire.
An autopsy has been performed on the woman’s body, but authorities have been unable to confirm her identity.
Wischmeier’s next court date is May 14.