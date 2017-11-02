ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Officials in Rochester say one person has died in a fire that started in a vacant house.
Fire department officials say crews responded around 4:30 a.m. Thursday to a blaze at a house on the city’s southwest side. Firefighters had the fire under control after about an hour.
Afterward they found a body inside the home. Officials say the person’s identity and the cause of the blaze haven’t been determined.
Officials say the vacant home wasn’t destroyed although its roof partially collapsed.
No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.