SULLIVAN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have found an adult’s body in a stolen car that was abandoned in the parking lot of a closed fast-food restaurant in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Franklin County law enforcement made the discovery Tuesday near Sullivan, which is about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the Burger King has been closed for a few months, but some commuters use the parking lot as a pick-up and drop-off area. Pelton said a man noticed a “foul smell” coming from one of the cars and called authorities. It isn’t clear how long the car had been there.

Pelton didn’t immediately release the victim’s name or gender. The investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com