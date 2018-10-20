JUNCTION, Texas (AP) — Texas officials say a body found this past week in a rain-swollen lake is that of an Alabama woman who had gone missing Oct. 8 when floodwaters overwhelmed an RV park.
Burnet County sheriff’s officials said Saturday that the body of Charlotte Moye was found on Lake Lyndon B. Johnson near Kingsland on Tuesday.
Moye and three men went missing about a week earlier when the Llano River, surging from days of rain, overran its banks and swept through the South Llano RV Park in Junction.
The Llano River extends about 80 miles (128 kilometers) from Junction to Kingsland, which is northwest of Austin.
The bodies of two of the men were found Oct. 11. A third was found two days later.