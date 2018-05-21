POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man’s body was found in southeast Missouri and the case appears to be a homicide.
Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says the body was found Sunday near a rural road in the eastern part of the county.
KFVS reports Dobbs said the deceased was the victim of an apparent homicide.
The Butler County/Poplar Bluff Major Case Squad is investigating the case.
The victim’s identity has not been released.