TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a shed.
Capt. Kip Hart of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says the body was found Sunday night in a shed near a Lucky Dollar store.
The Tuscaloosa News reports that investigators didn’t immediately say whether the person was a man or a woman, or who discovered the body.
Hart said the cause of death wasn’t yet known.
Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com