MONTICELLO, Miss. (AP) — Lawrence County officials are investigating after a body was pulled from the Pearl River.

WLBT-TV reports Coroner Sandra Lambert says the body of 80-year-old George Edmond Schultz Jr. was recovered from the river area south of Highway 184, outside Monticello, near a campsite.

Schultz was found about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday submerged in the water, and the life jacket he was wearing was holding his body up.

He apparently left to go fishing around 8 a.m. and launched from Atwood Water Park. Sheriff Lessie Butler deployed a rescue unit and they worked with Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to locate his body.

An autopsy has been requested by the sheriff and this is an ongoing investigation.