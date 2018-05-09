MONTICELLO, Miss. (AP) — Lawrence County officials are investigating after a body was pulled from the Pearl River.
WLBT-TV reports Coroner Sandra Lambert says the body of 80-year-old George Edmond Schultz Jr. was recovered from the river area south of Highway 184, outside Monticello, near a campsite.
Schultz was found about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday submerged in the water, and the life jacket he was wearing was holding his body up.
He apparently left to go fishing around 8 a.m. and launched from Atwood Water Park. Sheriff Lessie Butler deployed a rescue unit and they worked with Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to locate his body.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Lingering residents forced to evacuate as lava cracks spread VIEW
An autopsy has been requested by the sheriff and this is an ongoing investigation.