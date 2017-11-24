TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A body found on the Wisconsin side of Interstate Park has been identified as that of a missing kayaker from Minnesota.

Forty-nine-year-old Vue Her of Oakdale went missing over the summer after reportedly leaving for a kayaking trip. His family filed a missing person’s reports when he did not return home.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, an unoccupied kayak was later spotted north of Rock Island on the St. Croix River. The sheriff’s office said deputies found the kayak pulled up on shore, with a tackle box and keys to a vehicle inside. Vue Her’s vehicle was located unoccupied at the park. His body was discovered Tuesday by two hunters walking along the St. Croix river bottoms.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the death remains under investigation.