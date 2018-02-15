GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental officials have confirmed that the body recovered from a Griswold pond is that is that of a snowmobiler who went missing in December.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that the body recovered Tuesday from Pachaug Pond was 56-year-old John Dubois.
Dubois, of Griswold, went missing Dec. 16 while snowmobiling on the 840-acre (340-hectare) pond, which was covered with ice at the time. First responders found the snowmobile at the time, but not the operator, despite several extensive searches.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
There are no regulations barring snowmobiling on the pond.