COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A woman whose body was discovered in a river near Atlanta has been identified as a person with autism who was reported missing last month, miles away.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Friday on its Facebook page that she was 23-year-old Shanequa Quanee Sullivan of Atlanta. The agency said it’s not clear how she died, and an investigation is ongoing.

Her body was found March 4 by a fisherman in the Yellow River.

Local news media report Sullivan had autism, and was last seen four weeks earlier at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where she had worked for the past year.

Family and friends had been searching for Sullivan near the airport for weeks. The airport is about 40 miles from where her body was found.

