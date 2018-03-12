EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene police are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from west Eugene’s Amazon Creek.

The Register-Guard reports the body found Monday morning has not been identified.

Authorities were called around 10:15 a.m. to the waterway on West 11th Avenue for a possibly deceased subject seen floating face-up in the water.

Eugene-Springfield fire crews retrieved the body around 11 a.m.

