DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s capital city are investigating after a man’s body was found in a lake.

Dover Police say the body of 39-year-old Anthony McDonald was found Tuesday in Silver Lake. WDEL-FM reports that a kayaker found the body.

Investigators say there are no apparent signs of foul play. McDonald’s body was taken to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for autopsy.

