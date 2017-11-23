DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s capital city are investigating after a man’s body was found in a lake.
Dover Police say the body of 39-year-old Anthony McDonald was found Tuesday in Silver Lake. WDEL-FM reports that a kayaker found the body.
Investigators say there are no apparent signs of foul play. McDonald’s body was taken to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for autopsy.
Information from: WDEL-FM, http://www.wdel.com/