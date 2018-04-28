BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Birmingham police have opened a homicide investigation after a body was found in the trunk of a car.
Al.com reports the body was found Thursday. Authorities have not said what led to the discovery of the body.
Officers were working around a white Dodge car near the back of the parking lot near an apartment complex. A tow truck took the same white car from the scene.
The victim’s identity and other details of the investigation have not been released.
Police do not have a person of interest at this time.