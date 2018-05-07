FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — A body found inside a car submerged in a pond at a community college in northwestern Ohio is believed to be a woman missing since last month.

The car was found Monday on the campus of Owens Community College in Findlay. The identity of the woman inside has not been confirmed, but police believe the car belonged to 70-year-old Charlene Robinson of Clyde. She has not been seen since April 3.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play. They believe the car had been there for some time before a grounds crew noticed it Monday.

The woman’s family believes she was suffering from dementia.