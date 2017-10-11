ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A body found in an auto pulled from the Rock River on Sunday has been identified as that of a missing northern Illinois woman.

The Winnebago County coroner on Wednesday identified the body as that of 25-year-old Emily Dull Anderson of Loves Park. Anderson was identified through dental records because of the degree of deterioration of the body.

The Rockford Register Star reports Coroner Bill Hintz said the cause of Anderson’s death remains under investigation. However, he said it is not suspicious and there is nothing to lead investigators to believe it was suicide.

Anderson went missing on June 19. Her family has maintained that Anderson, a bartender, would not have wandered off and would not have taken her own life.

Police Chief Chuck Lynde said detectives haven’t exhausted every investigative opportunity, and it will take time.

