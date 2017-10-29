COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burning recreational vehicle in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports the fire was spotted just before 4 a.m. Saturday, and the RV was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived seven minutes later. The name, age and gender of the victim have not been released.

The death marks the second fatal RV fire in Colorado Springs this year. In February, the body of a 71-year-old man was found in a burned RV south of downtown.

