WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a burned vehicle at a Massachusetts cemetery.
Police and firefighters responded to Hope Cemetery in Worcester around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after the car was discovered.
Authorities say the death is considered “suspicious.”
Further information wasn’t immediately available Tuesday afternoon.
