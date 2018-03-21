TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified the body of a man found near the mouth of the Boardman River in northwestern Michigan.
The Traverse City Police Department announced Wednesday the body was identified as that of 45-year-old Herbert Beaulieu, who was living in Suttons Bay and was originally from Minnesota.
Beaulieu’s body was found floating where the Boardman River meets West Grand Traverse Bay by a man walking his dog Tuesday morning.
Authorities say a preliminary examination reveals no signs of trauma. However, investigators are still waiting for toxicology tests to determine the cause of Beaulieu’s death.
