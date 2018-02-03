FORT HALL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a body has been found following a house fire on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and the FBI has been called to investigate.

Officials say emergency crews responded at about 5:30 a.m. Friday to a home across from the Fort Hall Elementary School.

Fort Hall Police Chief Pat Teton says authorities are working to identify the body.

Teton also says the cause of death has not been determined and an autopsy is planned.