WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials say a body discovered by a passer-by in James City County is likely that of a duck hunter who along with another man went missing in January.
Lee Walker is a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. He tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the body discovered Friday has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Norfolk to determine positive identification and cause of death.
Officials suspect it’s that of 29-year-old Kyle Englehart, of Charles City County.
Englehart and 20-year-old Brian Austin Savage of Henrico County were last seen Jan. 3 leaving the Jamestown Yacht Basin in a boat. Their vessel was later found overturned.
Savage’s body was found on the banks of the James River earlier this month. A medical examiner concluded he drowned.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com