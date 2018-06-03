SPRINGVALE, Maine (AP) — Police say they believe the owner of a Springvale home that burned to the ground died in the fire.

Officials say they found the body of Charles Kerrigan in the garage, where investigators believed the fire started Sunday morning before spreading through the rest of the house. The two-story home, a garage and two other small buildings were engulfed in flames where firefighters arrived.

The fire was under control within an hour. Crews cleared the scene around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland says the body of the 54-year-old man will be taken to the medical examiner.

McCausland says pinpointing the cause of the fire will be difficult due to the extent of the blaze.