CRESTLINE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body that was discovered buried in a Southern California cave after someone saw a hand sticking out of the ground.
San Bernardino County coroner’s investigators say she’s 32-year-old Jessica Widner of Lake Arrowhead.
The woman’s body was discovered Thursday night in a cave in Crestline, a community in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.
A woman contacted authorities to save she had seen a human hand sticking out of the ground near a glass bottle dump.
Sheriff’s deputies found a small cave dug into a hillside and the body was inside the cave. Authorities say it appears part of the cave may have collapsed and buried the woman.
Her body was recovered Friday.