BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — The discovery of remains from three young Hispanic men in suburban New York brings the body count from alleged MS-13 gang violence to 25 in the past two years.

The latest victims were found last month in a nine-day span 5 miles (8 kilometers) from each other.

Their demise appears to match the fate of many of other victims.

All were teenagers from Central America who came to the U.S. in search of safety, only to wind up dead in parks and woodlands.

Authorities have not said whether any of the homicides are connected, although two of the victims reportedly knew each other from the same neighborhood.

All three are believed to have been killed by the MS-13 street gang, according to a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The official could not speak publicly because of the ongoing investigation.