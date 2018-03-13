WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A body found last week in Virginia has been identified as the second of two duck hunters who went missing at the beginning of the year.
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries spokesman Lee Walker tells the Daily Press that the body Friday found along the James River shoreline is that of 29-year-old Kyle Englehart of Charles County. Englehart and 20-year-old Brian Austin Savage of Henrico County were last seen Jan. 3 leaving the Jamestown Yacht Basin in a boat. Their vessel was later found overturned.
Savage’s body was found March 4 on the riverbank. The cause of death was drowning.
Walker says the medical examiner in Norfolk is awaiting test results to determine Englehart’s cause of death.

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/