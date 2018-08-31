EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An animal welfare officer in Oregon is getting attention after her rescue of a fawn was captured on her body-worn camera.

The Eugene Police Department on Thursday made public a video and photo of Officer Shawni McLaughlin freeing a terrified fawn that got stuck in a backyard fence.

In the video, McLaughlin wraps the fawn’s head in a towel and lifts it from between two narrow fence posts as she gently talks to the deer.

The fawn lies on the ground for a few seconds after being freed, apparently not aware it can walk.

An open sore can be seen on the fawn’s left hip.