LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a body found buried in a Los Angeles suburban yard is that of a man who went missing last October.
Police said Wednesday that medical examiners have identified the remains of 31-year-old Zach Kennedy. They served a search warrant and dug up his remains in the side yard of a Long Beach home last week.
No arrests have been made and the cause of Kennedy’s death is under investigation.
Kennedy was last seen on Oct. 22.
His father tells the Long Beach Press-Telegram that Zach Kennedy knew the man who lives at the home where his body was discovered and attended a party there the night he disappeared.
Jeff Kennedy says his son will be cremated and the remains brought to the family’s home in Pennsylvania.