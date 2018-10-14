KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers on Sunday retrieved the bodies of five South Korean climbers and their four Nepalese guides from Gurja Himal mountain, where they were killed when their base camp was swept by a strong storm.
Two helicopters brought eight of the bodies to Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital, from the mountain after the weather cleared up. The body of one of the Nepalese guides was flown to his village.
The bodies are being kept at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital morgue, where doctors will conduct autopsies before the bodies are handed over to family members.
The storm swept the camp on Friday night, and news of the destruction reached on Saturday morning. Rescuers reached the base camp Saturday evening.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- ‘No way to even ask for help’: Florida Panhandle residents desperate for food and shelter VIEW
- Kushner paid almost no taxes for years, documents show
- Trump campaign selling email and phone lists for millions of supporters
- Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I stepped over the line' with women
- Italian mayor once hailed for welcoming immigrants arrested for his actions
The climbers were attempting to scale the 7,193-meter (23,590-foot) peak during the autumn climbing season.