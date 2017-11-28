BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say the bodies of a missing couple have been recovered from Upper Red Lake.

Thirty-year-old Melissa Siedenstricker, of Princeton, and 29-year-old Zeth Knyphausen, of Stacy, were on the lake ice fishing when they failed to return to Rogers Resort on the lake’s south shore Sunday. The resort is about 60 miles north of Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department reported earlier that it found a submerged all-terrain vehicle used by the couple in a hole in the ice. The couple’s bodies were recovered Monday afternoon.