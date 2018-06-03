PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two people found inside a house in Mississippi have been transported for autopsies.

Pontotoc County authorities tell news outlets the remains await examination in Jackson. County Coroner Kim Bedford tells the Daily Journal of Tupelo the procedures are scheduled for either Monday or Tuesday.

Bedford says officials have not identified the bodies.

County Sheriff Leo Mask says deputies went to the home Friday night following a welfare call concerning one of the two people. He says the bodies had been there for several days.

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com