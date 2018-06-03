PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two people found inside a house in Mississippi have been transported for autopsies.
Pontotoc County authorities tell news outlets the remains await examination in Jackson. County Coroner Kim Bedford tells the Daily Journal of Tupelo the procedures are scheduled for either Monday or Tuesday.
Bedford says officials have not identified the bodies.
County Sheriff Leo Mask says deputies went to the home Friday night following a welfare call concerning one of the two people. He says the bodies had been there for several days.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers
___
Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com