DETROIT (AP) — Two people have been found possibly electrocuted inside a utility substation on Detroit’s east side.
Police tell WXYZ-TV that they may have made contact with a 38,000-volt power line in the Detroit Public Lighting Authority building. The bodies were found about 7 a.m. Friday.
DTE Energy contacted police. The victims did not work in the building.
The theft of copper and electrical wiring has been a problem in Detroit and other cities.
The deaths are under investigation.