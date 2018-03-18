BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities say they’ve recovered the bodies of two French skiers killed in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps but two other skiers remain missing.
Police from the Valais canton, or state, said the bodies of the two skiers, aged 20 and 25, were found buried under six meters (20 feet) of snow in in the Vallon d’Arbi area of southwestern Switzerland near the borders with France and Italy.
A 32-year-old French citizen and a 57-year-old Swiss skier were still missing on Sunday.
The avalanche hit a group of skiers on Friday. Two were able to free themselves quickly but the four others were buried by the snow.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
Bad weather has complicated the search efforts.