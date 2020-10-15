HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Rescuers in Vietnam recovered the bodies of 11 army personnel and two other people who were buried in a landslide while trying to reach victims of another landslide, state media reported Friday.

The army officers were resting at a forest ranger outpost when part of a hill collapsed and engulfed the building with earth, rock and debris on Tuesday. Only eight people in the team escaped, Vietnam News reported.

They were on their way to a landslide at a hydroelectric plant construction site in Thua Thien-Hue province that left dozens missing. That site is still inaccessible.

Flooding in central Vietnam has killed at least 36 people since last week. Floods are receding but the country is bracing for another rain spell this weekend as a tropical depression heads toward the region.