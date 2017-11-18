MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two bodies found over the weekend in a rural area are believed to be an Atlanta-based rapper and his cousin, a music promoter, an Alabama sheriff said Saturday. Both had been missing for several days.

Rapper Edward Reeves, known as Bambino Gold; and Kendrick Stokes, known as Skooly Kee Da Tooly, were reported missing Nov. 7.

Their bodies were found in separate locations in Macon County, in eastern Alabama, The Montgomery Advertiser reported .

Both men were homicide victims, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson told Al.com .

The bodies were found about three to four miles apart, he said.

“They were not far off of the road at all,” the sheriff told Al.com in an interview. “It looks like somebody placed them there. I don’t think they were killed there.”

A passer-by discovered the first body Friday evening, Brunson said. A deputy discovered the second body during a search of the area before dawn Saturday.

Both men were originally from Montgomery, and were cousins by marriage and longtime friends.

Stokes, 30, was in Montgomery on Nov. 4, to promote a party at a local club. Reeves, 29, had traveled to Montgomery on Nov. 5. That night, they both left Stokes’ house to attend the Alabama National Fair where several people reported seeing them. They were also seen around that time period driving a white 2016 Honda CRV with a Georgia license plate, Montgomery police have said.

At some point after the fair, “they just vanished into thin air,” Stokes’ mother, Felicia Stokes Webster, told Al.com.

“My heart goes out to the families and we’re working hard to get to the bottom of this,” she sheriff said.