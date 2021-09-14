Bob Enyart, a self-proclaimed “religious fanatic” and longtime talk show host in Denver, has died from COVID-19, his podcast and radio co-host Fred Williams said Monday in a Facebook post. He was 62.

Enyart, who once referred to himself as “America’s most popular self-proclaimed right-wing, religious fanatic, homophobic, anti-choice talk show host,” according to the Los Angeles Blade, was a pastor of the Denver Bible Church.

The conservative firebrand successfully sued Colorado in October over church capacity and mask mandates.

He also said on his website that he and his wife would not get the coronavirus vaccine due to abortion concerns.

The onetime director of Colorado Right to Life urged a boycott of vaccines “to further increase social tension and put pressure on the child killers.”

Announcing the death of his close friend on Monday, Williams called Enyart “one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known. All the while being exceedingly kind and humble, and always, always willing to listen and discuss anything you wanted.”