NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Blarney, Bugs, Buster or Baxter: one of these names will be bestowed upon the newest baby bongo at the Virginia Zoo.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the zoo announced 50-pound (23-kilogram) calf was born Friday morning to bongos Bob and Betty. Bongos are antelope-like herbivores who roam lowland forest in parts of Africa. They’re critically endangered because of habitat destruction, poaching and domestic livestock diseases.

The average male and female weight 650 and 530 pounds (295 and 240 kilograms), respectively, and can grow up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall.

The yet unnamed baby bongo has a half-sister as a potential playmate. Joy was born on Christmas to Bob and another bongo, Juni.

The baby is already on display at the Norfolk zoo’s exhibit.

As of Monday evening, “Baxter” enjoyed a sizeable lead in the poll of zookeeper’s choices.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com