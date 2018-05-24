SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Former game show host Bob Barker is giving more money to Drury University to support his alma mater’s animal studies program.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the latest $1 million donation was announced Thursday. It will pay for scholarships and internships.

The gift brings the total amount Barker’s donated to the Springfield school to $3.1 million over the past decade. The animal rights supporter also donated money in 2008 and 2009 to support the interdisciplinary animal studies program.

Barker graduated from Drury in 1947 after temporarily leaving school to train as a Navy fighter pilot toward the end of World War II. He worked at Springfield radio station KTTS before moving to California. He hosted “Truth or Consequences” and later “The Price is Right.”

