NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cyntoia Brown, a woman who is serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute, is going to make her case for clemency at a hearing in a Tennessee prison. The state’s Board of Parole will make a recommendation sometime after the hearing Wednesday. But the decision will ultimately be up to Gov. Bill Haslam.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and singer Rihanna have launched a social media campaign to free the now 30-year-old woman. Brown’s lawyers have said she was a sex-trafficking victim who killed a man because she was afraid for her life. Prosecutors said she shot him and robbed him.

Brown was tried as an adult and convicted of first-degree murder. She must serve at least 51 years in prison before release.