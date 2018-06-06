BALTIMORE (AP) — The use of $21 million in excess tax revenue to pay for police overtime that surpassed Baltimore’s budget has been approved by officials.

News outlets report the Board of Estimates voted to use tax revenue that came in over budget to balance the police department’s spending. The spending decision requires approval by the City Council.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday that the overtime spending was a result of having too few officers in the police department, and that residents were clamoring for more police on the street. The budget for the next year earmarks $20 million for police overtime.

The police department’s overtime is currently being audited by Baltimore’s law department as part of a lawsuit and a federal civil rights decree, requiring the agency to study its staffing.