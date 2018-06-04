VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A board of supervisors in Mississippi has voted to purchase a 47-acre (19-hectare) site that has been targeted as a potential jail location.

The Vicksburg Post reports that the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to purchase the land on U.S. Route 80 on Monday. Board attorney Blake Teller says the county will buy the property for $400,000, which is $29,000 more than the appraised value.

Board President Richard George said the board has looked at several locations and the site is the most preferable one. George also says there are no plans to bring inmates from other counties to the new Warren County facility.

