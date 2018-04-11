ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The board of directors for a champion Pennsylvania-based drum and bugle corps has stepped down following the resignation of the group’s director in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

The Allentown Cadets announced Wednesday that the Youth Education in the Arts board members voted to resign Tuesday night. Doug Rutherford, a former member of the Cadets program, is the board’s new chairman.

The old board faced pressure to step down after nine women accused former Cadets leader George Hopkins of sexual harassment or abuse.

The 61-year-old resigned Thursday. He hasn’t been charged and denies criminal wrongdoing.

The incoming board says it’s working with the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network to develop policies and training.