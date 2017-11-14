DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines officials say a proposed $60 million downtown development project would bring retail and office space and high-rise apartment to the area.

Television station KCCI reports that the development would be built at 7th Street and Grand Avenue, at the site where an old parking garage was torn down several years ago.

Des Moines city economic development director Erin Olson-Douglas says 665 Grand would be built in phases.

The first phase would see a three-story, 18,000-square-foot office building, with a first-floor upscale restaurant, as well as a six- to eight-floor building with 75 apartments.

The city urban design review board is set to vote Tuesday on the project’s first phase.

