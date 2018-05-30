COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital city say two officers who fatally shot a black man last summer followed department policy on using force.

Columbus police on Wednesday announced the review board’s findings about Officers Samuel James and Marc Johnson in the July 7 shooting of 30-year-old Kareem Ali Nadir Jones.

Police say they spotted Jones walking between cars and behaving erratically, then fired when his behavior escalated into a perceived threat. Police say body camera video shows Jones reaching for a gun in his waistband.

His sister has said she thinks Jones was trying to toss the gun.

The officers weren’t charged but face a lawsuit alleging that the shooting was unjustified and that they conspired to provide misleading information about what happened.

The local police union has denied those allegations.